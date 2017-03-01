Rent control debate slated at SSU
A debate over rent stabilization will be held Thursday, March 9, at Sonoma State University in the Student Center Ballrooms from 7:15-9 p.m. This is an issue that has hit home with Rohnert Park residents, especially those in the Citadel Apartment complex, many of whom are being evicted from their apartments by the developer, who plans to convert the units into luxury apartments. With the passing of rent stabilization in Santa Rosa just last year, the Economics Association Club on the SSU campus feels this is an appropriate discussion to have about an important economic/public policy issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 10
|Questions
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC