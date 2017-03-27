Race a cop in Rohnert Park today
The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is offering a 15-minute driver safety course with an officer today, March 31, from 6-9 p.m. at Driven Raceway, located at 4601 Redwood Dr. Admission is $15.
