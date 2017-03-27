Padre Town Center changes hands
Bill Sumski of PBJ Real Estate Firm is the new landlord/owner of an old group of buildings known as Padre Town Center on Commerce Drive in Rohnert Park. The final papers were signed Feb. 16, and Sumski has many plans and changes in mind.
