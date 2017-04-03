New Mountain Mike's locale
The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the second location of Mountain Mike's Pizza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second location is at 6314 Commerce Blvd. in the Park Plaza Center in Rohnert Park.
