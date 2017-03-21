New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser
There were some subtle differences at this year's Sharing of the Green event than in previous years, but those who attended, as they have in the past, enjoyed themselves. One difference is the group organizing the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|XVE
|17,468
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Mickeyripps
|71
|Collett Ave New Construction Apts
|Mar 18
|Too Crowded already
|1
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Mar 16
|No1woman
|23
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Mar 14
|EricS
|19
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC