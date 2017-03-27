New Chick-fil-A in town
The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jas Bains, Chick-fil-A Restaurant operator, to Rohnert Park at their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 2. Jobs are still available at the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|BurnedOut
|58
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Mar 28
|Parden Pard
|3
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
|Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|Who is dr alisa h...
|26
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC