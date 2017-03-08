Middle School Career Fair slated March 16
The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will host its second annual Middle School Career Fair on Thursday, March 16, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lawrence Jones Middle School in Rohnert Park. Event organizers are seeking community volunteers to help inform students of careers and education within the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|8 hr
|Bobby
|22
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Tue
|natureboy
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC