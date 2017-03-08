Man who led chase into SF caught
The Rohnert Park man accused of leading a high-speed pursuit from Santa Rosa to San Francisco was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa. Joseph Lopes, 40, allegedly ran a red light while driving a Ford U-Haul pickup truck at the time and was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on the freeway.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|4 hr
|Bobby
|22
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Tue
|natureboy
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
