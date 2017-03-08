Man who led chase into SF caught

The Rohnert Park man accused of leading a high-speed pursuit from Santa Rosa to San Francisco was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Rosa. Joseph Lopes, 40, allegedly ran a red light while driving a Ford U-Haul pickup truck at the time and was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on the freeway.

