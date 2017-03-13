Library Art Show nearing end of its run
A reception for the artists in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library Art Show, where munching on small bites and mingling with the artists made for a nice evening and introduction to their work on March 8. The atmosphere sparked with colorful exuberance as the artists spoke about and sold their work to a steady flow of admirers. The show runs through Saturday, March 18. Marilynn Chadwick Wilson shows a collection of watercolors as you enter on the right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Miggy
|17,465
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|EricS
|19
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Mar 9
|Bobby
|22
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC