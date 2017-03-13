Library Art Show nearing end of its run

A reception for the artists in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library Art Show, where munching on small bites and mingling with the artists made for a nice evening and introduction to their work on March 8. The atmosphere sparked with colorful exuberance as the artists spoke about and sold their work to a steady flow of admirers. The show runs through Saturday, March 18. Marilynn Chadwick Wilson shows a collection of watercolors as you enter on the right.

