Digging the pasta
Mason Ewadinger and Declan Brott, kindergartners at John Reed Elementary School in Rohnert Park, enjoy a pasta dinner at Waldo Intermediate on Thursday, March 10. The schools arranged the pasta feed as a fundraiser and an opportunity for families to come together to socialize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
