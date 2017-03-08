Bomb scare closes RCHS
Rancho Cotate High School on Wednesday, March 8, for the second time in less than a month faced a bomb scare on campus, forcing evacuation of the campus. The last scare occurred on Feb. 27 after classes had been dismissed and students had gone home.
