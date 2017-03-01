Beck deemed still a danger
The man who stabbed two Rohnert Park women to death in 2000 must remain on outpatient supervision and was deemed to still be a danger to the health and safety of others by a jury on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Mathew Beck, 43, killed Sandra Napier, his uncle's 36-year-old fianc and her mother, Marcella Napier, 63, after suffering a psychotic breakdown. Beck was in state mental hospitals for more than 10 years but won conditional release into an outpatient program in 2012.
