'Women of 1915' to Premiere at Sonoma State University

ROHNERT PARK, Calif.-The Sonoma State University Holocaust and Genocide Lecture Series sponsored by the Armenian Genocide Memorial Lecture Fund, Center for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide at SSU, and the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide at SSU will present the Bay Area Premiere of the Women of 1915 documentary for the annual Armenian Genocide Memorial Lecture on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4pm to 5:50pm at Warren Auditorium in Ives Hall on the SSU campus. This event which is part of the 34th Annual Holocaust and Genocide guest lecture series is free and open to the public.

