Venus Maher taking part in Doctors with a Heart again
Rohnert Park chiropractic physician Dr. Venus Maher again will participate in Doctors with a Heart, where she will provide free services on Feb. 17. Because of an expected overflow of patients, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule an appointment anytime during the month of February. While all adjustments are free from Doctors with a Heart, optional donations will be accepted for the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which serves 82,000 Sonoma County residents.
