Suspected fatal hit-and-run driver surrenders

A woman suspected of the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Petaluma over the weekend surrendered at the city's Police Department Tuesday morning. June Humphrey, 48, of Petaluma, was booked Tuesday morning into Sonoma County Jail in connection with the death of Linda Bartizal, 70, of Rohnert Park, Petaluma police Sgt.

