Success an ongoing project at the Ranch
Project Success has helped numerous high school students at Rohnert Park's Rancho Cotate High and their parents deal with the pressures and turmoil of life. The program is part of a bigger entity, Save Our Students Counseling, which is based in Santa Rosa and funded by Sonoma County.
