Spreckels Theatre Company to Stage the Sugar Bean Sisters
Nathan Sanders ' Southern Gothic comedy tells a quirky story of romance, murder and alien abduction as it follows two eccentric spinster sisters waiting for aliens to come to their home in the sugarcane swamps of Florida. In search of happiness, the Sugar Bean sisters hatch a plot in this fun, plot twisting, "out of this world" tale that examines faith and complicated family dynamics where lies are unraveled and truth is revealed.
