Sonoma State University Departments of Music and Theatre Arts & Dance present the Magic Flute
Sonoma State University Departments of Music and Theatre Arts & Dance present "The Magic Flute," with performances presented Feb. 23 to March 5, 2017. "The Magic Flute" premiered in September, 1791 in Vienna, just two months before the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's premature death.
