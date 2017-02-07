Sonoma State University Departments o...

Sonoma State University Departments of Music and Theatre Arts & Dance present the Magic Flute

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Sonoma State University Departments of Music and Theatre Arts & Dance present "The Magic Flute," with performances presented Feb. 23 to March 5, 2017. "The Magic Flute" premiered in September, 1791 in Vienna, just two months before the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's premature death.

