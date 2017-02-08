RP to conduct survey
The City of Rohnert Park has released a survey for residents to provide their opinions on a wide variety of city issues, including the quality of life in the city, the quality of city services and desired changes. The survey, titled "5 Minutes for a Better Community," is available online at www.rpcity.org/survey.
