Rohnert Park High School evacuated after bomb threat

A high school in Rohnert Park was evacuated Monday night after a report of a suspected explosive device on campus, according to public safety officials. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Communication Center receieved a call at 5:45 p.m. about the suspected device on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School, located at 5450 Synder Lane.

