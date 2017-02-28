Rohnert Park High School evacuated after bomb threat
A high school in Rohnert Park was evacuated Monday night after a report of a suspected explosive device on campus, according to public safety officials. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Communication Center receieved a call at 5:45 p.m. about the suspected device on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School, located at 5450 Synder Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 10
|Questions
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC