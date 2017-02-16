Proposed tuition hike worries SSU students
Sonoma State University freshman Paul Shkrabov, left, dines with friends at the Kitchens, in SSU's Student Center, in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Sonoma State University freshmen Roxette Isidro, right, and Janelis Munguia talk over lunch at the Kitchens, in SSU's Student Center, in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 10
|Questions
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|CORONA: Gang task force makes 20 arrests, recov... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Till we die
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC