Pinewood Derby taps Cub Scouts' need ...

Pinewood Derby taps Cub Scouts' need for speed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Community Voice

The Pinewood Derby is an annual event where the scouts get to show off their creative side by designing and carving out a race car from pinewood. Then, the scouts race their little vehicles on a 35-foot track that's elevated at the start and flat at the finish line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" 6 hr eye dint say dat 1
Trade Social Security for Wall? Wed Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09) Feb 10 Questions 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC