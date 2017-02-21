North Bay Single Mingle

North Bay Single Mingle

Meet the friendly singles of the North Bay at this fun party! Only $10/door includes a fun Mixer Game, with prizes; accompanied by complimentary appetizers, served at 4pm, as long as they last. Dinner available at additional cost.

