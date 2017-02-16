New Scholars Program at Sonoma State ...

New Scholars Program at Sonoma State Provides "Path to Success" for...

Rohnert Park, California The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University today announced the launch of the Wine Industry Scholars Program, a pioneering initiative with a starting gift of $100,000 over four years, including ten $10,000 grants to children and family members of vineyard and winery workers to offset tuition and other educational expenses associated with attending SSU. In addition to financial support, the new program includes a summer transition program, academic and career advising, cohort-based classes, co-curricular programming as part of the Rodney Strong Pathways Program, and student work experiences.

