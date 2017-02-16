Chick-fil-A in process of hiring 75 workers for March 2 opening
Chick-fil-A franchise owner Jas Bains will soon welcome guests to the new standalone Rohnert Park restaurant at 5080 Redwood Dr. and has begun hiring as many as 75 new team members to prepare for the March 2 grand opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 10
|Questions
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|CORONA: Gang task force makes 20 arrests, recov... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Till we die
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC