California station reaps $72M in spectrum auction proceeds
The licensee of KRCB in Rohnert Park, Calif., will receive $72 million from the FCC spectrum auction by moving its signal from UHF to VHF. The station's location between San Francisco and Sacramento was "considered prime real estate by mobile providers," station COO and chief engineer Larry Stratton said in a report that aired on KRCB-FM.
