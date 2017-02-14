California station reaps $72M in spec...

California station reaps $72M in spectrum auction proceeds

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Current

The licensee of KRCB in Rohnert Park, Calif., will receive $72 million from the FCC spectrum auction by moving its signal from UHF to VHF. The station's location between San Francisco and Sacramento was "considered prime real estate by mobile providers," station COO and chief engineer Larry Stratton said in a report that aired on KRCB-FM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation 3 hr no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Mon Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09) Feb 10 Questions 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
News CORONA: Gang task force makes 20 arrests, recov... (Oct '13) Feb 9 Till we die 7
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC