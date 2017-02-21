Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs
The bunkers at the Foxtail Golf north course are in line for a big-time renovation this year thanks to Rohnert Park's City Council voting to invest $177,000 in the project. The city dedicating this money allows for all the bunkers to be fixed at once rather than a certain amount of bunkers at a time.
