Barley Legal
'How curious," I say to myself, sniffing a four-ounce sampler of Azacca rye IPA at Grav South. "Another beer with that sweet, smoky hop profile!" That's when I remember that the first thing I said when I sat down at the bar was "Say, what's that sweet, smoky smell?" It is not a revelatory aromatic experience I'm having with some smoky new hop variety, but the fact that smoke from slow-cooked pork on the patio out back has seeped into the cavernous tap room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|There are 3 links to Ozzy Conde's Murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 10
|Questions
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC