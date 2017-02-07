A crab feast at Community Center

A crab feast at Community Center

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Community Voice

Ana and Charles Sims, parents to Rancho Cotate High School senior Lakota Sims, brought their own aprons to use as bibs as they enjoy some fresh Dungeness crab at the annual Rancho Cotate Boosters Pasta & Crab Feed fundraiser that was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Rohnert Park Community Center. This is one of the Booster Club's biggest fundraisers of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts Mon Friendly Stars 1
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mon Ability Counts 1
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Jan 30 Doubletap 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 30 Horacio 240
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC