A crab feast at Community Center

Ana and Charles Sims, parents to Rancho Cotate High School senior Lakota Sims, brought their own aprons to use as bibs as they enjoy some fresh Dungeness crab at the annual Rancho Cotate Boosters Pasta & Crab Feed fundraiser that was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Rohnert Park Community Center. This is one of the Booster Club's biggest fundraisers of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.