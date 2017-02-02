2 arrested in Sonoma County after car chase
An off-duty Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer noticed a vehicle he believed was stolen around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriffs officials. The officer alerted Windsor police about the black PT Cruiser in the Home Depot parking lot at 6280 Hembree Lane in Windsor, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|Mon
|Friendly Stars
|1
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mon
|Ability Counts
|1
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Jan 30
|Doubletap
|3
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Horacio
|240
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC