Working on his game
Jay Norman, 6, of Rohnert Park, tries his skills at basketball during halftime at the Rancho Cotate High School girls' basketball game in Rohnert Park on Friday, Jan. 20. Jay was in the gym to watch his older sister play for the junior varsity team against Maria Carrillo.
