Vandals were worrisome in 1969
Rohnert Park City Manager Peter M. Callinan had concerns over repeated acts of vandalism occurring at the city's community and recreation center. "There have been trees damaged, restroom facilities abused in the parks and now we have a group of youngsters who are defacing signs, smearing windows and buildings with mud and writing obscenities on the walls," said Callinan.
