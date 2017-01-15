Two arrested in Rohnert Park prostitution sting
According to public safety officials, one woman agreed to meet an undercover officer and provide a sex act in exchange for money. When she arrived, she told officers that she was brought to the location by two subjects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Ranger
|70
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Jim_Bakker
|17,459
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC