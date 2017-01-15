Two arrested in Rohnert Park prostitu...

Two arrested in Rohnert Park prostitution sting

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: SFBay

According to public safety officials, one woman agreed to meet an undercover officer and provide a sex act in exchange for money. When she arrived, she told officers that she was brought to the location by two subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) 12 hr Ranger 70
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Jim_Bakker 17,459
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sonoma County was issued at January 15 at 6:55AM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,931,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC