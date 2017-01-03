Spring 2017 Information Sessions Announced for Graduate and Executive Programs

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University today announced a series of public information sessions regarding the Sonoma MBA for Professionals and Sonoma Executive MBA programs, including the specialized MBA and EMBA in wine business. Public information sessions for professionals interested in a master's degree will take place January 14, January 17, February 16, February 25, March 28, and April 22 on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park.

