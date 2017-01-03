Spring 2017 Information Sessions Anno...

Spring 2017 Information Sessions Announced for Graduate and Executive Programs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wine Business Online

The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University today announced a series of public information sessions regarding the Sonoma MBA for Professionals and Sonoma Executive MBA programs, including the specialized MBA and EMBA in wine business. Public information sessions for professionals interested in a master's degree will take place January 14, January 17, February 16, February 25, March 28, and April 22 on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 16 hr John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) 18 hr Darwin 68
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon forum DOA 236
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC