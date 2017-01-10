Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend
Los Angeles hard rock outfit Silver Snakes have recently found themselves on many rock 'n' roll critics "top albums of the year" list for their addictively groovy third album, Saboteur . And with good reason, the record is a dark and moody work that mixes the best elements of '90s industrial and modern doom, featuring soaring vocals with a heavy metal dose of pummeling bass rhythms and expansive, razor sharp guitars.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
|Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai...
|Jan 2
|Brian V Potts
|1
|man found dead in alley (Aug '12)
|Jan 2
|sorry about THAT
|46
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
