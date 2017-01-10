Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa...

Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Bohemian.com

Los Angeles hard rock outfit Silver Snakes have recently found themselves on many rock 'n' roll critics "top albums of the year" list for their addictively groovy third album, Saboteur . And with good reason, the record is a dark and moody work that mixes the best elements of '90s industrial and modern doom, featuring soaring vocals with a heavy metal dose of pummeling bass rhythms and expansive, razor sharp guitars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon forum DOA 236
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Jan 2 sorry about THAT 46
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sonoma County was issued at January 10 at 9:57AM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC