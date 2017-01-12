RPman gets 13-year sentence for shooting wife
The proposed Residences at Five Creek project in Rohnert Park moved a major step toward fruition when the RP City Council approved a number of entitlements, including a mitigated negative declaration, for the developer of the property at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Technology Middle School is moving forward in their expansion of classes and curriculum with the remodel of what was once a facility for district maintenance into a new design lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Darwin
|68
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC