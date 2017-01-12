RPman gets 13-year sentence for shooting wife

The proposed Residences at Five Creek project in Rohnert Park moved a major step toward fruition when the RP City Council approved a number of entitlements, including a mitigated negative declaration, for the developer of the property at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Technology Middle School is moving forward in their expansion of classes and curriculum with the remodel of what was once a facility for district maintenance into a new design lab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.