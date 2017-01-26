RPholds early talks on STRs
The short-term rentals market for years has thrived in Sonoma County, particularly in more rural areas or locales close to tourist attractions, such as the Russian River, vineyards and wineries. Rohnert Park also is starting to see an increase in STRs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 22
|Red Foreman
|237
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Jan 14
|Ranger
|70
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC