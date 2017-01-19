Rohnert Park transient arrested for alleged sexual assault on mentally disabled man
Police arrested a man in Rohnert Park Thursday morning in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a developmentally disabled man. Authorities arrested 53-year-old Richard Wells for an alleged sexual assault on a 44-year-old man in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway on Jan. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 22
|Red Foreman
|237
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Jan 14
|Ranger
|70
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC