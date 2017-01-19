Rohnert Park transient arrested for a...

Rohnert Park transient arrested for alleged sexual assault on mentally disabled man

Police arrested a man in Rohnert Park Thursday morning in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a developmentally disabled man. Authorities arrested 53-year-old Richard Wells for an alleged sexual assault on a 44-year-old man in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway on Jan. 17, 2017.

