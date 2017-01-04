Rohnert Park Police searching for two...

Rohnert Park Police searching for two package thieves

The Rohnert Park Police Department is looking for two men who stole several packages from in front of a home. The two men were captured stealing the packages on a home security camera set up by the residents of the house, police said.

