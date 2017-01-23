Rohnert Park man arrested for alleged lewd act with 14-year-old
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of committing a lewd act with a 14-year-old girl inside an apartment complex. Fifty-year-old Michael Earl Davis allegedly offered to help the girl take trash to a dumpster on McDowell Avenue, according to the department.
