Refinancing plan is explained to the RP council in July 1967
Standard Savings and Loan Association, holder of the first mortgage, may refinance nearly 50 homes in Rohnert Park that are empty for several years and virtually unsellable because of outstanding assessments in large amounts. The Rohnert Park Homeowners Association has been working with the loan company to help make this possible.
