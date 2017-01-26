Pet license fees to rise in RP by 50 percent
The cost of adopting a pet from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter has increased over the years, but getting a license for them has not. But that's going to change this year, as the Rohnert Park City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting indicated to city staff it will approve the increases.
