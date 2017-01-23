Military banner program still running...

Military banner program still running smoothly

Thursday Jan 12

If you or your child are freshly enlisted in one of the branches of the United States military, Andy Durkee is the guy you need to talk to or see. Although he's received a lot of help from a number of people, he remains the driving force behind the local Military Banner program, where local men and women in the military have banners with their pictures flown at either the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library or at the Community Center on Snyder Lane.

