It's a car, not a boat
The driver of this vehicle failed to heed the warning signs that the road was flooded on Redwood Drive near Hinebaugh Creek in Rohnert Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,461
|Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09)
|Jan 14
|Ranger
|70
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC