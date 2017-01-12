In Your Town for Jan. 11, 2017

In Your Town for Jan. 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The county parks department, the Fairfax Open Space Committee and the San Anselmo Open Space Committee are organizing a broom pull on Jan. 14 at Sky Ranch, part of the Bald Hill Open Space Preserve. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Doc Edgar Park on Cascade and Cypress drives in Fairfax and carpool to the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Sickofit 17,458
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Tue Darwin 68
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 12 at 10:54AM PST

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC