Cotati, RP join quiet zone effort
Both the city councils for Cotati and Rohnert Park have instructed their respective city managers to enter discussions with Sonoma County for a joint application for quiet zones on the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit crossings. The two councils took this action at their final meetings of the year in December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|rajaincajin
|235
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Tue
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
|Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai...
|Jan 2
|Brian V Potts
|1
|man found dead in alley (Aug '12)
|Jan 2
|sorry about THAT
|46
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC