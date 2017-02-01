Chamber welcomes The Reserve
The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Reserve with a ribbon cutting and after-hour mixer. They were joined by Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie, owner Chris Scerri, FPI Management Team Carey Hester and Stephanie Kidd and Chamber staff members Lisa Orloff and Cindy Antonetti.
