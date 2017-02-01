Art Garfunkel Details New Memoir 'Wha...

Art Garfunkel Details New Memoir 'What Is It All But Luminous'

Art Garfunkel will release his new memoir, 'What Is It All But Luminous,' in September and continue his "In Close-Up" world tour this year. Art Garfunkel will publish his new memoir, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From an Underground Man , September 26th.

