Academy applications still available

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety continues to accept applications for the Citizens Academy, which runs from Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m. The Citizen's Public Safety Academy provides community members with an inside look at local law enforcement and fire protection. During academy training, students will be introduced to many subject areas, including the department's theory and philosophy, law, use of force, officer safety, investigations, traffic, narcotics, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, fire prevention and fire suppression as well as a force options simulator.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|20 hr
|rajaincajin
|235
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Tue
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|16
|Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai...
|Jan 2
|Brian V Potts
|1
|man found dead in alley (Aug '12)
|Jan 2
|sorry about THAT
|46
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
