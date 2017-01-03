Academy applications still available

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety continues to accept applications for the Citizens Academy, which runs from Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m. The Citizen's Public Safety Academy provides community members with an inside look at local law enforcement and fire protection. During academy training, students will be introduced to many subject areas, including the department's theory and philosophy, law, use of force, officer safety, investigations, traffic, narcotics, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, fire prevention and fire suppression as well as a force options simulator.

