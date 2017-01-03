Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

Organized chaos is the best way to describe the atmosphere at Home Instead Senior Care in the last few days leading up to Christmas. Not only is the Rohnert Park office filled with gifts for senior citizens waiting to be wrapped for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program, those who'll do the wrapping are in a constant state of motion and often bump into each other as they're either looking for the right ribbon for a certain gift or searching for an extra roll of Scotch tape.

