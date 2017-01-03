Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors
Organized chaos is the best way to describe the atmosphere at Home Instead Senior Care in the last few days leading up to Christmas. Not only is the Rohnert Park office filled with gifts for senior citizens waiting to be wrapped for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program, those who'll do the wrapping are in a constant state of motion and often bump into each other as they're either looking for the right ribbon for a certain gift or searching for an extra roll of Scotch tape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|daman64
|60
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Mon
|pentagon2017
|16
|Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai...
|Jan 2
|Brian V Potts
|1
|man found dead in alley (Aug '12)
|Jan 2
|sorry about THAT
|46
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 1
|common sense
|234
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC