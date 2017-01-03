Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Community Voice

Organized chaos is the best way to describe the atmosphere at Home Instead Senior Care in the last few days leading up to Christmas. Not only is the Rohnert Park office filled with gifts for senior citizens waiting to be wrapped for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program, those who'll do the wrapping are in a constant state of motion and often bump into each other as they're either looking for the right ribbon for a certain gift or searching for an extra roll of Scotch tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) 23 hr daman64 60
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Mon pentagon2017 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Jan 2 sorry about THAT 46
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 1 common sense 234
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC